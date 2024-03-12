I’ve never cheated on my wife(s) nor fallen in love with anyone else. So I suppose I’m not an authority on the subject of adultery.

I’ve thought about it philosophically and practically, though. And it seems like the most important rule of adultery is that you must tell no one. Confess and unburden yourself to zero people: no friends, no family, no clergy.

It is selfish to force others to maintain your secrets and share your burden. You should suffer alone, without help.

The English seem to agree. “A Brief Encounter” is an insightful film about an adulterous love affair. The lead character is a respectable Englishwoman. She never says a word about her feelings.

In an American version of this story, the passionate cheater would have a best friend to talk it over with. In England, the love-struck lady has to go it alone.

Celia Johnson is amazing as Laura: a 40-ish mother of two. One day, she meets a kind, handsome doctor named Alec at the train station. They run into each other again the next week. Then they start planning their meetings.

They’re both married. They understand that their dates can’t continue. They believe what they are doing is wrong. But they are in love. Doomed, immoral love isn’t ideal, but it is just as intoxicating as any other.

Through Laura’s voiceover, we learn that there is a world of swirling emotions behind her stiff upper lip.

Interestingly, “A Brief Encounter” isn’t particularly romantic. I mean, Laura barely knows the guy. But that doesn’t mean that her feelings are any less real and intense.

Most movies present love as idealistically romantic. A whole lot of real-life love, however, is unilateral and largely in one’s own head.

Anyone who has been into hard drugs knows that addiction is surprisingly similar to illicit love. Laura’s most ecstatic moments are just before she meets up with her boyfriend, like the joyful fever of an addict rushing to meet her dealer.

Like an addict, Laura knows darn well that her life would have been better had she never met the doctor. But it doesn’t matter: addiction and love are very difficult to resist.

There is a splendid scene where Dr. Alec states that he is going back to his buddy’s nearby apartment and that his buddy won’t be back for a few hours. He invites Laura. She instantly rejects him and walks away briskly.

But when she’s alone at the train station, we see her wide-eyed excitement. She may not want to consummate their affair, but she needs to. Laura gets off the train last second and runs back to the apartment.

The film shows us that the compulsions of love are as powerful as free will – as meaningful as right and wrong.

“A Brief Encounter” is a unique, honest love story. It isn’t funny and it isn’t cute. It explores the intensity and irresistibility of love, and how it can turn people of all ages into foolish teenagers.

And it shows how deeply selfish it is to confess a brief affair to your friends, husband, and children. At the end, it feels like Laura may be suffering enough for all of them.