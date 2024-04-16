Dear Readers,

Once a year or so I work up my courage to ask you all to consider purchasing one (or more) of my books. (More is better.) It’s been a while since I last did this, so I thought I’d do just a tad bit of self-promotion this week. This act is something I’m terrible at, but it’s unavoidable in any effort to keep the publishing ball rolling, and I do want it to keep it rolling.

So … here’s the blurb. Please head on over to the Amazon website and check out the novels and the childhood autobiography by that awesome author, George E. Shuman. You will be amazed at the metaphysical, mesmerizing writing in “The Smoke and Mirrors Effect” and captivated by the kind and mysterious Mr. Little as he gently changes hearts in the wonderful “A Corner Café.” Be amazed at the time altered states of lives past, the struggles of a young couple caught in the terror of The Civil War, and even experience the magically preserved voice of Abraham Lincoln, himself, in the captivating “Cemetery Bridge.” Then journey to a rural 1960s Central Maine town in the autobiographical “Up on Heath Street.” “George’s World -It’s a Little Strange Here-” is also available and is a super collection of hundreds of these awesome columns, written over the years by the author for his very favorite Vermont newspaper, “The World.”

Okay, so, there’s the Blatant Book Blurb I promised you. Please know that without such joking around it’s painfully hard for me to talk about my work. Truthfully, I’d love to have you read my books because I think you’d really enjoy them and also because I’d really like to sell them. 🙂

Sincerely,

George E. Shuman

Please search my full name on Amazon, including the middle ‘E.,’ as, unbelievably, there is another author named George Shuman on there and I don’t want to take credit, (or blame) for his books.