Lamson-Laughlin Engagement

Clayton and Ann Lamson of Williamstown, would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Lamson, to Troy Laughlin, son of Robert and Kathy Laughlin, also of Williamstown.. The two met in grade school and became a couple at the top of The Empire State Building in New York City on their senior class trip. After asking Clayton’s permission, Troy proposed to Emma in their favorite place, The Magic Kingdom in Disney World The two are planning an outside wedding for July 2019.

