Donna Dick of Barre was recently presented with a check for $11,000.00 and an additional $575.00 in donations received following the presentation. The funds were raised during the 6th Annual Ladies Ride for Breast Cancer which was held on September 21, 2019, a beautiful fall day in Vermont. The Annual event originates and ends at Gusto’s in Barre. It begins with a motorcycle poker-run-style ride which includes games, a dance party, a group photo and the chance to choose a poker card at each stop along the way. It ends with dinner, dancing, prizes for best poker hands, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and lots of love and attention showered over each year’s beneficiary. The annual Ladies Ride for Breast Cancer is organized by Sue Walker, Lisa Buck and Diann Chaloux, with the help of many wonderful volunteers without whose help it wouldn’t be possible. Each year a new beneficiary with needs related to breast cancer is chosen and every effort is made to fill her day with love and support. Sue, Lisa and Diann look forward to The 7th Annual Ladies Ride for Breast Cancer, which will be held on September 19, 2020 and welcome nominations for a new beneficiary. You can find them on Facebook at Annual Ladies Ride for Breast Cancer.