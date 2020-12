6th Annual Granite City 5K Run/Walk for Veterans volunteers, from the Sons of The American Legion Barre Squadron 10 & Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Barre Lodge #1535, present a check for $13,000 to Karen Boyce of the Veterans Place in Northfield. Committee members thank sponsors, silent auction donors, bidders, everybody that registered to run or walk, and spread the word of the event to make this donation possible.