Pictured Right: ATHENA Leadership Award recipient, Tawnya Kristen, with Anna Noonan, President and COO of the University of VT Health Network—Central VT Medical Center, presenting. Photo: Jeannette Kingsbury

Pictured left: ATHENA Young Professional Leadership recipient, Holly Fosher, with Gwen Schuyler, Family Resource & Outreach Coordinator for the Family Center of Washington County and the Board Chair of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, presenting. Photo: Jeannette Kingsbury

The Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce is extremely honored to announce the recipients of the prestigious International ATHENA Awards at their 5th Annual Gala held on Saturday, December 2nd at the Barre Elk’s Lodge.

Nominations from all over the state of Vermont were submitted and put through a rigorous selection process, keeping within the official ATHENA guidelines. Once the panel of judges have tirelessly gone through every applicant, they follow ATHENA protocol and come up with the three finalists from each of the two categories, Professional Leadership and the Young Professional Leadership.

The ATHENA Young Professional recipient, Holly Fosher, is a dedicated professional serving as the Career Readiness Coordinator at the University of Vermont’s College of Engineering & Mathematical Sciences. Beyond her many professional commitments, Holly actively contributes to the community as a Career Mentor with Vermont Works for Women, supporting women and gender- expansive folks through career advice and engaging as a member of the STEM Advisory Committee and First-Gen Committee to support youth and full-time professionals.

The ATHENA Professional Leadership recipient, Tawnya Kristen, has spent the last 54 years advocating for the underdog, especially women. Her helpful and caring journey is evident through her past positions as Director of Community Development for Green Mountain Transit, ensuring equitable transportation options for rural communities, or as the Director of Operations at King Street Youth Center, providing community support for at-risk youth, as well as Tawnya’s current position as the Executive Director of Green Mountain United Way, fighting to ensure the health, education, and financial stability of ALL people.

Once again, a big CONGRATULATIONS to this year’s ATHENA International Leadership Awards recipients, Holly Fosher and Tawnya Kristen!! So please, if you see one of these fabulous, ambitious women around town, make sure to give them the congratulations they deserve.