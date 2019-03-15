54 Towns Resolve To Act On Climate

15 Vermont towns got 2019 started by passing a climate solutions resolution on Town Meeting Day this year, with more results to come. Last year, 39 Vermont towns passed the resolution, which brings the total 54. The results of 350Vermont’s two-year campaign indicate that many are calling for a halt to new fossil fuel infrastructure and a transition to renewable energy that is fair and equitable for all. Some resolutions included additional requests for specific emission reduction projects for their towns.

Last fall the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report calling for radical reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to limit global warming, yet Vermont emissions are still rising. “There is no time left to dilly dally,” said Jaiel Pulskamp, field organizer with 350Vermont, “This is one of the most serious issues facing humanity and Vermont leadership needs to represent the voices of their constituents, who want action now!”

Chip Mayer, of Middlebury, applauded the resolution campaign, saying, “I believe it to be a meaningful local effort that encourages our legislators to pass sweeping new legislation to address our climate crisis, while informing and motivating citizens to do all they can as individuals.”

Historically, advisory resolutions of this nature have prompted action in the Vermont legislature. There are currently three bills in the legislature that echo one key piece of the resolution. Bills to ban new, large fossil fuel infrastructure, H.51 and S.66, were introduced by Representative Mary Sullivan (Chittenden), and Senator Alison Clarkson (Windsor), respectively. A third bill, H.175, introduced by Mari Cordes (Addison), seeks to limit the use of eminent