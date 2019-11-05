The Wayside Restaurant’s maple cream pie has been selected by the Food Network as Vermont’s iconic pie. As we all know, pie is so much more than just a dessert. There’s a feeling of nostalgia and comfort in every bite, not to mention a strong sense of place. Turns out you can learn a lot about a state’s agricultural and historical traditions by eating its pie.

Located on the Barre-Montpelier Road for the past 101 years, the Wayside has become known for its homemade pies. The award-winning maple cream pie is a not too sweet custard-like pie, lightly laced with very flavorful dark maple syrup. Slices served in the restaurant are topped with a dollop of real whipped cream. Whole pies can be ordered in advance for a favorite family gathering.

“When we got the call from the Food Network, we couldn’t believe it,” says Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery co-owners Brian and Karen Zecchinelli. “It’s a great tribute to our old-fashioned recipes and our modern day bakers that are committed to keeping Vermont’s long standing baking traditions alive and well!”.

Vermont is the nation’s leader in maple syrup production, accounting for approximately six percent of the world’s supply of the sticky sweet stuff (second only to Quebec province, which pumps out an astounding 75% of the world’s supply!). So it’s no surprise Vermont has developed so many delicious ways to consume maple syrup.

Travel across the country and you’ll find pies at roadside diners, orchards, bakeries, hotels, church potlucks—you really can’t travel very far without bumping into a pie. The Food Network has identified pies in each of the 50 states that are worthy of a taste. To learn more about the other 49 iconic pies in America go to the “50 States of Pie” at https://www.foodnetwork.com/restaurants/photos/50-states-of-pie