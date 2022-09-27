Fifteen of Vermont’s top 4-H dairy members represented the state at the Eastern States Exposition 4-H dairy show, capturing several showmanship and breed championships.

The regional dairy show, held Sept. 16-18 at the “Big E” in West Springfield, Massachusetts, attracted competitors from all six New England states. Vermont’s exhibitors qualified based on their outstanding performance at the state 4-H dairy show in August.

Several fitting and showmanship classes for juniors (ages 12 to 14) and seniors (ages 15 to 18) were held to accommodate the large number of exhibitors. Placements were based on how well the 4-H’ers presented and handled their animals in the show ring.

The first and second-place finishers in each class competed for grand and reserve championships in their age division.

Karissa Livingston, New Haven, was named Senior Fitting and Show Champion while Erica Goodhue, Fairfield, won the Reserve Senior Fitting and Show Championship. Natalie Michaud, Greensboro, was named the Junior Fitting and Show Champion.

4-H’ers placed as follows in their respective fitting and showing classes:

Seniors: Group A: Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (second); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (third); Group B: Emma Deering, Middlebury (first); Liviya Russo, Lunenburg (second); Group C: Erica Goodhue, Fairfield (first); Group D: Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon (third); Group E: Aubrey Maley, Irasburg (second); Group F: Karissa Livingston, New Haven (second); Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs (fourth)

Juniors: Group B: Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second); Group C: Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (seventh); Group D: Natalie Michaud, Greensboro (first); Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier (third); Elise Sanders, West Topsham (seventh); Group E: Patty Bruce, Wallingford (fifth)

The 4-H’ers also competed in conformation classes, which are arranged according to the breed and age of the animal. The judges evaluate the body condition and appearance of the animal when deciding how to place each animal.

Results were as follows:

AYRSHIRE: Junior Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Supreme Heifer Champion: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg

Winter calf: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg (first)

BROWN SWISS: Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Brailey Livingston, New Haven; Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion: Erica Goodhue, Fairfield

Fall Calf: Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs (second)

Fall Yearling Heifer: Erica Goodhue, Fairfield (first)

Winter calf: Brailey Livingston, New Haven (first)

HOLSTEIN: Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion: Karissa Livingston, New Haven; Honorable Mention Junior Champion: Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier

Spring calf: Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second)

Winter calf: Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (first); Elise Sanders, West Topsham (second); Natalie Michaud, Greensboro (fifth)

Fall calf: Karissa Livingston, New Haven (first); Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier (second); Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (third)

Spring yearling heifer: Aubrey Maley, Irasburg (second); Patty Bruce, Wallingford (fifth)

JERSEY:

Summer yearling heifer: Emma Deering, Middlebury (third); Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon (fourth)

4-H teens Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Natalie Hill, Greensboro; and Emma Seward, East Wallingford; assisted with the show. Chaperones were Stephen Bruce, Wallingford; Annemarie Deering, Middlebury; and Amy Parent, St. Albans.

The night barn people were Karen and Jeff Westcom, Enosburg Falls. Poulin Grain donated the grain to feed the 4-H cattle at the fair.

To learn more about the 4-H dairy program in Vermont, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.