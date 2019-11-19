On Saturday, October 26, locals shopped till they dropped – and raised more than $24,000 to fight hunger in our area.

During the 9th annual Charity Sale, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel and customers collectively raised $24,175 for the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf. Today, Lenny’s owner Mark McCarthy presented a check for $20,608 the Vermont Foodbank. Lenny’s also donated $3,567 to the JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.

“We are blown away by the generosity of Lenny’s and their customers,” says Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles. “They made this the most successful charity sale to date! Because of them, people throughout Vermont will have access to the food they need this holiday season. Thank you all!”

For the month of October, Lenny’s customers were encouraged to make a $10 donation to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf in exchange for a custom canvas tote bag and exclusive access to the storewide sale. 100% of the donations collected went directly to the non-profit organizations.

“Our customers have astounded us once again with their generosity,” said McCarthy. “They are committed to making a difference in the lives of their neighbors. To date, we have donated over $133,000 to take action against food insecurity in our area.”