On Saturday, October 23rd, locals shopped till they dropped, and raised more than $23,000 to fight hunger in our area.

During the 11th annual Charity Sale, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel and customers collectively raised $23,775 for the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.

“We continue to see the pandemic impact people living across Vermont – nearly one in three Vermonters is facing hunger,” said John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank. “The Vermont Foodbank continues to distribute nearly twice the amount of food we were prior to the pandemic to meet this need. Addressing this crisis takes all of us working together. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our partners, like Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, whose help continues to ensure that our neighbors have access to the food they need.”

For the month of October, Lenny’s customers were encouraged to make a $10 donation to the Vermont Foodbank or JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf in exchange for a custom canvas tote bag and exclusive access to the storewide sale. 100% of the donations collected went directly to the non-profit organizations.

“Our customers have astounded us once again with their generosity,” said Mark McCarthy, Co-Owner of Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel. “They are committed to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors. To date, we have donated over $190,000 to take action against food insecurity in our area.”