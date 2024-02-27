The Woodbury Community Library is pleased to announce the return of the 21st Annual Woodbury Pie Breakfast, scheduled to take place on March 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (or when the pies run out!) at the historic Woodbury Elementary School. This cherished community event promises a morning of pie indulging and silent auctions, all in support of the Woodbury Community Library.

Each year, the Woodbury Pie Breakfast brings together the community for a delicious feast featuring a wide array of pies generously provided by local participants. From classic fruit pies to savory creations, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

In addition to indulging in an assortment of pies, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, with bidding closing at 10:30 a.m. The auction features a variety of items generously donated by local businesses and community members, offering attendees the chance to score unique treasures while supporting a worthy cause.

To ensure the event remains accessible to all, the admission fee for adults has been adjusted to $8, while children can still enjoy the festivities for $4.

“We are thrilled to host the 21st Annual Woodbury Pie Breakfast in support of the Woodbury Community Library,” said Sara VanHof, Library Trustee. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy delicious pies, and contribute to the continued success of our beloved library.”

All proceeds from the Woodbury Pie Breakfast will benefit the Woodbury Community Library.

Don’t miss your chance to indulge in a morning of pie-filled fun while supporting your local library. Mark your calendars for March 23rd and join us at Woodbury Elementary School for the 21st Annual Woodbury Pie Breakfast!

For more information, contact the Woodbury Community Library at 802-472-5710 or WoodburyVermontlibrary@gmail.com.

About Woodbury Community Library

Today, nestled in the heart of Woodbury Village—near the school, ballfields, gardens, and town wetland—the library fulfills its mission by providing a variety of engaging resources to kindle curiosity, foster literacy and lifelong learning, and champion intellectual freedom for people of all ages.