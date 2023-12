Duffy (right) and Cort (left) Ballard of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre gives a check to Ron Tallman (center) of the VFW Post 790 for $500 in money raised this year for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Duffy is a notary and when the public uses him to notarize, he will only take a donation to the Veterans instead of a fee. Duffy then matches the donation and then matched again by the funeral home.