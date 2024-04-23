Pearl Butler presented a check for $259.50 to Christie Bushey of Williamstown. She was the winner of the Iceout, sponsored by the Wiilliamstown Historical Society Museum The ice went out April 3 at 2:10 p.m.

Williamstown Historical Society Museum is pleased to announce the final results of our 2024, 20th annual fundraising contest.

“Guess when the ice will go out at Lotus Lake in Williamstown.” We had a total ticket sales of $519. The ice officially went out on Wednesday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. The closest winning guess was made by Christie Bushey. She guessed 2:05 a.m.

There were others who guessed close to the time on April 3, they were Wendy Watson, Jackie Higgins and Bret Watson.

Date and time ice officially went out: Wednesday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. Thanks to all who bought tickets and helped your Museum.