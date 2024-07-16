Bocce Team (top): Front row: Patsy, Amy, Rachael, Bonnie, Leo. Back row: Coach Damien, Neil, Ruth, Elizabeth.

Basketball Team (bottom): Front row: Faith, Phillip, Christopher, Jeremy, Anna, Myles. Middle row: Grace, Samantha, Tucker, Daniel Samantha. Back row: Katrina (coach, )Rici, Robert, Kevin, Matthew, Jon, John (coach).

Athletes from the Central Vermont Special Olympic Delegation competed at the 2024 SOVT Summer Games on June 22nd at the University of Vermont. A total of 23 athletes competed in Basketball and Bocce.

The basketball “Green Team” took home a silver medal and the “White Team” took home a bronze medal. The team was coached by John Riley and Katrina Ellis-Ferrara.

The Bocce Team took home 4th and was coached by Damien Casken.

Sport opportunities would not be possible without our volunteer coaches and we extend our deepest gratitude.

The Central Vermont Delegation is still in new beginnings and regrowth since COVID. We welcome new and returning athletes, and are currently looking for a Bocce coach for 2025, individuals to join the fund-raising team, and someone to manage PR/newsletters.

If you are interested in joining this extremely rewarding, fun and joyful organization with inspiring athletes, please reach out to the Central Vermont Head of Delegation, Ellen Riley at jrervt@aol.com.