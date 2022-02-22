We are in love with the Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Post Art Contest! Yes, the name is a mouthful but for a great reason. In 2020, long time contest judge Armand Poulin passed away. “He had judged every year since the inception of the contest in 1980, so it seemed only fitting that we honor him by renaming the contest,” agree long-standing judges David Schutz and Hale Ritchie. The duo had been co-judges with Poulin since 2003.

The decades of commitment to the success of Green Up Day are common and on-going. “Each year we receive hundreds of entries to the art contest. It is one of my most favorite times of year,” states Green Up’s Executive Director Kate Alberghini. “There is a lot of thought and vulnerability that goes into the artwork of these students. Some are bright and cheery, while others show real concern for our environment and how it would look without Green Up Day. The underlying message is that everyone can help and that by working together we can make Vermont a beautiful place to live and play.”

We are pleased to announce the winners of the Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art contest are: JoJo Seagraves, grade 3/4 of Underhill; Canute Hoehn, grade 8 of Shelburne; and Shterna Gordon, grade 11 of West Pawlet for each age grouping (K-4, 5-8, 9-12) and the overall winner is Marina Hallisey, grade 7 also of Shelburne. Marina’s art will grace the 2022 Green Up Day poster and other marketing materials. Cash prizes are awarded to each winner.

We still have opportunities for kids of all ages to get involved with the writing, jingle and video contests and we encourage kids to share their message and have fun with whichever medium they enjoy most. And of course, we hope they become influencers in their schools and communities by getting out on Green Up Day, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

To learn how to get involved with Green Up Vermont go to www.greenupvermont.org. Green Up supplies will be distributed to towns in early April. Be sure to mark your calendars for the 52nd Green Up Day, May 7th.

Green Up Vermont is a private nonprofit that relies on the contributions from corporate partners including Casella, Subaru of New England, Greenbacker Capital, VSECU, Vt. Agency of Natural Resources, Encore Renewable Energy, Co-op Insurance Co., American Chemistry Council, UVM Health Network, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Shaws, and Hagan Associates, along with others to ensure programs such as the poster contest and Green Up Day happen. Individuals can choose to donate to Green Up Vermont on line 23, Charitable Tax Contribution, on the Vermont State Income Tax return or donate online.

About Green Up Vermont: Started in 1970 by Governor Deane C. Davis, Green Up Vermont is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to raise public awareness about a litter free environment, culminating with a statewide clean up event called Green Up Day. Always the first Saturday in May, Green Up Day is a statewide initiative where volunteers from over 240 Vermont communities and local businesses clean up litter from roadsides and waterways. Green Up Vermont also offers an educational component for grades K-12 with free activity booklets and other materials and activities that build their civic engagement and pride for clean environments. Green Up Vermont will celebrate its 51st Anniversary this May. Green Up Vermont relies on the generous support of businesses, grants, and individuals to fund the organization. www.greenupvermont.org.