There is much about the 2020-2021 hockey season that was different. Thanks to our friends at Spaulding, we got one more chance to Pink the Rink! Cancer doesn’t take a break, not even for COVID-19. Through the help of our players, families, fans, Facebook and CVTsport.net (with the live game feed) we were able to fundraise virtually! Thanks to all involved!

The ladies put on quite a show with Spaulding taking the win. The real winner was the CVMC National Life Cancer Center. We raised $2,092 this year! That money will stay right here in Central Vermont to help fight all kinds of cancer. Please watch for news of the 5th annual Pink the Rink scheduled for Winter of 2022.