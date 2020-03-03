The 40th Army Band of the Vermont National Guard will be featured on Wednesday, March 11th at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2020 Farmers Night Series in the House Chamber at the State House. Join our soldier musicians for an evening of patriotic tunes as well as classical and contemporary music.

The Vermont Army Band has maintained a tradition of musical excellence which began in 1907 when the band was organized at Brattleboro as the 1st Infantry Band, later becoming part of the 172nd Infantry, 43rd Division. During World War II, the band served with the 43rd Division in the South Pacific. It distinguished itself in both its musical and combat abilities.

The 40th Army Band is one of the Vermont National Guard’s Quick Reaction Force teams. The unit was activated in May 2011 for “Operation Waterlog” and transported first responders and citizens through high water areas during the flood that impacted Barre, Vermont. In August 2011 the band was again activated for “Operation Green Mountain Spirit” to assist with the Tropical Storm Irene response efforts. During the 11th day activation the Band assisted with transporting first responders through high water areas, establishing a commodities (food, water, cots, blankets) distribution point, and transporting commodities to West Weathersfield, Quechee, West Hartland, Northfield and Moretown.

The band’s members pursue varied civilian occupations including careers in the fields of technology, law, medicine, sales, construction, education and governmental public service.

In addition to performing in concerts and in parades all across the Green Mountain State, the 40th Army Band has had the honor of performing at the arrival ceremonies for the President of Macedonia in 2009 and the President of Senegal in 2010. The Brass Ensemble played the National Anthem at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox in 2010 and 2011. First Lady Michelle Obama visited Vermont in 2011 and received a musical welcome from the 40th Army Band’s Ira Allen Jazz Combo.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition of over a century. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during most of the legislative season, from late January through mid-April. All performances are free of charge!

The entire Farmer Night Series is presented by the Vermont General Assembly, with assistance from the Sergeant-at-Arms and State Curator’s Offices.

For additional questions, please contact Jack Zeilenga, Assistant State Curator 802-828-0749, Email: jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.