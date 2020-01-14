Kicking off the 2020 Farmers Night Concert series is The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band at the Vermont State House on Wednesday night, January 15th at 7:30pm for the first of these free one-hour programs that continue every Wednesday evening through mid-April. This lively five-piece band plays songs and tell stories from the golden age of New York’s Yiddish Theater as well as freilachs, bulgars and other lively instrumentals that reveal the Dixieland influence on Jewish immigrant musicians. “Nisht Geferlach”, translated literally from the Yiddish, means “not dangerous”. More colloquially, it means “Relax, it won’t kill you”. Musicians include: Rick Winston, Kathy Light, Steven Light, Will Lindner and Avram Patt.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition of over a century. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during most of the legislative season, from late January through mid-April. All performances are free of charge!

The entire Farmers Night Series is presented by the Vermont General Assembly, with assistance from the Sergeant-at-Arms and State Curator’s Offices.

For additional questions, please contact Jack Zeilenga, Assistant State Curator 802-828-0749, Email: jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov