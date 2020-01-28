Rounding out January’s Farmers Night concert series on the 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the Vermont State House will be the Julian Gerstin Sextet, presented by the Vermont Jazz Center, Brattleboro. The music of the Julian Gerstin Sextet explores sounds of the Caribbean and Eastern Europe through original, lyrical jazz compositions. Many of these songs are based on traditional or popular global rhythms from Martinique, Cuba, Columbia, Bulgaria or Turkey, presented in musical settings where the band’s jazz-honed improvisational skills can take flight. Featured are Anna Patton, clarinet (Dunham Shoe Factory, Elixir); Don Anderson, trumpet; Eugene Uman, piano (Sheila Jordan, Sonny Fortune, Bo Diddley); Wes Brown, bass (Earl “Fatha” Hines, Wadada Leo Smith, Fred Ho); Ben James, drums (John Tchicai, Olatunji); and Julian on percussion. An experience not to be missed!

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition of over a century. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during most of the legislative season, from late January through mid-April. All performances are free of charge!

The entire Farmer Night Series is presented by the Vermont General Assembly, with assistance from the Sergeant-at-Arms and State Curator’s Offices.

Contact the artist directly with press questions: juliangerstin.com/press

For additional questions, please contact Jack Zeilenga, Assistant State Curator 802-828-0749, Email: jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov