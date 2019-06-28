2019 ATHENA Leadership Awards® 

Comments by Kody Lyon

Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce

June 18, 2019

Kody Lyon, a member of the ATHENA Award Committee of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the Central Vermont Chamber has partnered with ATHENA International® in order to bring this exciting program to Vermont.

“We will be presenting two internationally recognized awards to recognize those who mentor women in business and helping them strive to attain their highest level of accomplishment and leadership from the state of Vermont,” stated Lyon.

The first award, The ATHENA Leadership Award® is a very prestigious recognition presented to a person who provides significant mentoring and direction to women professionals, noted Lyon. “This award honors individuals who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, who excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and forge paths of leadership for women to follow.”

In order to receive the ATHENA Leadership Award®, according to Lyon, the nominee must meet the following criteria:

• Demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession

• Provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in their community

• Actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential

The ATHENA Leadership Award® was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment—qualities embodied in the ATHENA Model. The Award is unique in both scope—local, national and international—and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based.

The second is The ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award® recognizes women 40 years old and younger who meet each of the following criteria:

• Demonstrates excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession

• Provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community

• Clearly serves as a role model for young women personally and professionally

The ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award® program was founded in 2007 by ATHENA International to honor emerging women leaders who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession. Recipients must also demonstrate their commitment to service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in their community while serving as a role model for young women personally and professionally.

“The purpose of the ATHENA Award® is to develop, support and honor women leaders and those who inspire them to reach their full potential by offering unique, impactful leadership development and award programs,” believes Lyon.

The award recipients will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges:

Kathryn Austin of Community National Bank;

Betsy Bishop of The Vermont Chamber;

Kim Bolduc of Bolduc Metal Recycling;

Kristin Carlson of Green Mountain Power; and

Anna Noonan of Central Vermont Medical Center.

The committee members who are working on this event include:

Dee Lamberton (CHAIR) of A Quilter’s Garden;

Kim Bolduc of Bolduc Metal Recycling;

Kristin Hayes of Community National Bank;

Susan Kruthers of Words +;

Kathi Partlow of Family Center of Washington County;

Ellen Weigel of Northfield Savings Bank; and

Amy White of People’s United Bank.

Additional information about the ATHENA Awards® can be found on the Central Vermont Chamber website, www.centralvt.com, at other local chambers of commerce and at select locations around the state. The Chamber will be accepting applications for the ATHENA Awards® online at www.centralvt.com

Major funding for the ATHENA Award® is provided by Community National Bank, National Life, Northfield Savings Bank, People’s United Bank, and Woodbridge Rehabilitation and Nursing/CVMC.