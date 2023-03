Recently members of the VT Fil-Am Branch Club of the Barre Lions Club and friends from the DMV, prepared personal care and snack bags for the Food and Warming Shelter in Montpelier. Pictured are first row: Bernadette Ibey, Branch President, and Alvah Newhall, second row: Wendy Walker, Michael Dellipriscoli from the warming shelter, Jessica Jarvis Bates, and Jane Claire Mockasim.