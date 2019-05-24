18th Annual Rose Award Winners Announced

Families and staff congratulated recipients of the 18th annual Rose Black Nursing Excellence and seventh annual LNA Excellence in Clinical Practice awards during Nurses Week celebrations at The University of Vermont Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) on May 9.

The awards were presented by Matthew Choate, Chief Nursing Officer, as well as leaders and colleagues who work alongside the recipients. “The Rose Black Nursing Excellence Award is given to a nurse who exemplifies the best aspects of nursing practice,” said Choate. “The LNA Excellence in Clinical Practice Award is given to an LNA or nursing support team member who demonstrates care, compassion, and clinical excellence. Both awards celebrate the character of Rose Black and her commitment to lifelong service to others in recognizing professional, compassionate, caregivers with bright, positive attitudes.”

The Rose Black Award is named for the philanthropist born Raissa Vasilevskaya in Ukraine. In line with her own life of service and Jewish faith, Black treasured the service offered by others. It was in this spirit of gratitude she sought to establish the annual Rose Black Award for Nursing Excellence at CVMC, where she was treated beginning in 2000 after coming to Vermont. Members of Black’s family, including daughter Edith Black Zfass and granddaughter Deborah Black, MDCM, a CVMC neurologist, attended the ceremony.

“I am so proud of our nursing colleagues and their dedication to excellence in patient care,” said CVMC’s President and COO, Anna Tempesta Noonan. “This week we honor the exceptional talent our entire nursing care team demonstrates every day in meeting the needs of our patients, our nursing home residents, and their families.”

Rose Black Awards are given to three nurses—one each at the hospital, Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing and CVMC Medical Group Practices. The Licensed Nursing Assistant Excellence in Clinical Practice Award recognized LNAs from the hospital and Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Rose Black Award:

Cassidy Colston, RN, Woodridge

Doug Darrow, RN, Nurse Resource Pool

Terri Sincyr, LPN, Medical Group Practices

LNA Excellence in Clinical Practice Award:

Elise Duprey, LNA, Ambulatory Care

Tina Ellis, LNA, Woodridge