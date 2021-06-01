The Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations will return as an in-person event on September 11 in Middlebury, Vermont. Registration for the 16th annual fundraising event for adaptive sports is now open at: https://kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride/.

“Last year we were forced to move the ride to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were heartened by the support we received, with nearly 800 participants, many who created their own rides, and who raised more than $560,000,” said Executive Director Edie Perkins. “This year we are excited to be back on our bikes and handcycles sharing the powerful experience of coming together to support the Kelly Brush Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation.”

Participants can ride 100, 50, 20 or 10 mile routes through the scenic Champlain Valley. For those who can’t make it to Vermont, the foundation offers a virtual option that allows participants to take part in the fundraising ride from anywhere. Early bird registration ends on June 30.

The ride will continue to have a virtual component this year with six weeks of activities and fundraising challenges and weekly prizes that supporters can participate in via Strava, a social networking service designed for cycling.

In 2019 the event drew more than 900 riders and raised more than $700,000 to provide direct support for equipment that gets people with spinal cord injuries out enjoying the activities that enrich their lives, like skiing, basketball, cycling and tennis. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 1,172 grants in 48 states for adaptive equipment through its Active Fund. The ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program. Each year grants are awarded to ski clubs and racing programs for improving race course safety.

“VBT is proud to be the title sponsor of the Kelly Brush Ride for a decade running,” said Timo Shaw, VBT Bicycling Vacations president. “We are looking forward to celebrating this inspirational event in-person once again.”

Early bird registration discounts are in effect until June 30. For registration and information visit: https://kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride/.

The Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations is made possible thanks to the generosity of many participants, volunteers and sponsors including: VBT Bicycling Vacations, Sugarbush Resort, Murphy Realty Company, LLC, Audi South Burlington, Ross-Simons Jewelry, World Cup Supply, Gravel & Shea PC, NBT Bank, Nokian Tyres, People’s United Bank, Vermont Mortgage Company, our hosts on the Middlebury Ski Team, and other generous sponsors.

About Kelly Brush Foundation

The Kelly Brush Foundation is a dynamic and growing Burlington, Vermont-based non-profit inspiring and empowering people with spinal cord injuries to be active and working closely with the alpine ski racing community to improve safety. The Kelly Brush Foundation was founded in 2006 by Kelly and her family after Kelly sustained a spinal cord injury while racing in an NCAA alpine ski race. To date the Kelly Brush Foundation has awarded more than 1,172 adaptive equipment grants to people in 48 states.

COVID-19

The safety and well-being of our riders and community is our first priority. The Kelly Brush Foundation is actively monitoring COVID-19 updates and public health information to ensure that we can host a safe and enjoyable Kelly Brush Ride. While our plan is to celebrate together in person at Middlebury College on September 11, our event will be subject to local and campus guidelines. If we are required to reduce the number of in-person riders, we will implement a rolling start of “pods” that meet the event size requirements. If we are required to further reduce the size of our event, or if pods do not align with state and campus guidelines at that time, we will prioritize in-person participants based on registration date. Please sign up early!