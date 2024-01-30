The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announced the new 3-Acre Permit Obtainment Assistance Program. The program offers $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help property owners comply with a regulation, known as the 3-Acre Permit, that aims to clean up Vermont’s waters by capturing and treating stormwater runoff.

The 3-Acre Permit contains requirements to capture and treat polluted stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces like roads, parking lots, and roofs before it reaches rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. There are over 700 sites that need to obtain this permit and implement its requirements to treat runoff, most of which are located in the Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog watersheds.

The 3-Acre Permit Obtainment Assistance Program will help property owners with designing stormwater treatment and obtaining the permit.

Property owners are invited to:

• Learn more about the 3-Acre Permit Obtainment Assistance Program.

• Register to attend a webinar on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

• Complete the Permit Assistance Form by October 31, 2024 to find out if their property is eligible and apply for up to $49,999 in funds.

• Email or call Madeline Russell at Madeline.Russell@Vermont.gov or 802-261-5739 for questions about funding assistance.

• Contact the DEC Stormwater Program contact for your area with questions about 3-Acre Permit regulations, requirements, and properties.

“Stormwater runoff picks up dirt, bacteria, oil, trash, and other pollutants as it makes its way through storm drains and ditches and so, without treatment, pollutes our waters,” said Natural Resources Secretary, Julie Moore. “With this crucial influx of ARPA funding, we can both support property owners and continue to make progress in treating stormwater and reaching Vermont’s clean water goals.”

If Madeline Russell is not available at Madeline.Russell@Vermont.gov or 802-261-5739, contact Emily Bird at Emily.Bird@Vermont.gov or 802-490-4083.

