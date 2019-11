On Veterans Day, members of the S.A.L. Squadron #10 and Elks Lodge 1535 presented a check for $8,500 from the Granite City 5K Run/Walk for Veterans to the Veteran’s Place, Inc. in Northfield. From left to right, Karen Boyce, Renee Hotaling, Barb Watters, a resident from the Veterans Place, Lucas Herring, and Chip Paine.