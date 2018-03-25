Winter Banquet & Auction a Big Success, Thank You!

Editor:

The Friends of the Aldrich Public Library in Barre would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all those who helped make our annual Winter Banquet and Auction such a big success. Our proceeds, which this year came to over $1000 more than last year, go right back to the library to fund programs, materials and services for people of all ages. It was a win-win situation for all who attended – a great meal, good company, some wonderful items to bid on and at the same time giving back to our wonderful library. We thank John Cutler at the Elks Club for his cooperation and for providing the delicious meal, Dave Sanguinetti for his lively role as auctioneer, the library staff for their help and cooperation taking reservations, all the Friends who did so much- from contacting local merchants and the many individuals who donated items, setting up the items at the Elks, making the appetizers and creating the centerpieces. It was a group effort and everyone was proud of the success of the evening.

Most of all, we thank all who donated, from individuals to Ben & Jerry’s who gave us the ice cream for dessert.

We plan a Book Sale in April at the library downstairs in the Milne Room and of course, our big Book Sale during Heritage Week in July.

Thank you all for your support of our outstanding local library.

Christine Litchfield

Friends of the Aldrich Public Library