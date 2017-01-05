Williamstown Academy is a Big Hit at Ainsworth Public Library

By Aaron Retherford

Author Alfred Mercier once said, “What we learn with pleasure we never forget.”

A Williamstown couple has taken that quote to heart and made it the foundation for the newly created Williamstown Academy workshops hosted at Ainsworth Public Library.

With his wife Helen, who volunteers at the library, Bill Johnson created the series of free workshops that include anything from learning how to create penny rugs to brushing up on your quilting and sewing skills to learning how to grow apple trees or raise poultry.

And these workshops could not have come at a better time when winter can cut down on available free activities.

“We think it’s probably the best time because in the summer people are all going off on vacation,” Bill Johnson said, while adding, “They’re a great deal of fun. It just seemed like a great thing to do for the community, so they had something to do this winter and interesting things for people to do.”

Bill Johnson used to run Liberty Orchard, so he’s looking forward to spreading his knowledge on how to grow apples. He’ll also lead the ABC’s of Seed Starting workshop as a successful gardener for over 30 years.

These workshops are held at 10 a.m. most Saturdays until the beginning of March. There are also three additional Tuesday workshops at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 and March 7 and at 10 a.m. March 14.

Make sure to register for each class by calling the library at 802-433-5887. Brochures with full descriptions of the workshops are also available at the library.

Upcoming schedule:

Penny Rugs Workshop

Saturday, January 7, 10 a.m.

All About Snowshoes

Tuesday, January 10, 6 p.m.

Learn to Quilt Appliqué

Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m.

Project Circle

Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m.

Introduction to Knitting

Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m.

Rug Hooking Series 2

Saturday, February 4, 10 a.m.

ABC’s of Seed Starting

Saturday, February 25, 10 a.m.

Basic Digital Photography

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.

Introduction to Apple Growing

Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Raising Poultry

Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m.