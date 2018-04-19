WGDR Celebrates 45 Years on the Air

Dear Editor,

In the summer of 1970, Goddard College hosted the landmark Alternative Media Conference, sending ripples of inspiration around the world for independent media creation. Three years later, Goddard acquired an FM license for its very own radio station, WGDR. This spring we begin to celebrate forty-five years on air, with two signals broadcasting in six counties and to twenty-five Central Vermont zip codes. WGDR’s legacy of giving a voice to the voiceless is known both on and off the air, in local Vermont community circles and in remote listenerships around the world.

This spring’s pledge drive, Monday 4/30/2018 through Monday 5/7/2018, also marks the toughest financial challenge WGDR has had to meet since becoming eligible for its major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in 2006. Our goal, by necessity, is increased to $30,000 this spring. Without a significant increase in listener support this year, WGDR—like many other rural stations throughout the United States—will lose its Community Service Grant from the CPB. Only you, our listeners and patrons of independent media, can prevent this from happening, because the CPB (a federally funded organization) considers its support to be your support, and they follow your donation with their own.

Please join me today in giving to this worthwhile campaign, as we celebrate forty-five years of education, experimentation, and relationship building through WGDR, Goddard College Community Radio, connecting Central Vermont with its own, and with the world.

Sincerely,

Kris Gruen

Director, WGDR/WGDH, Goddard College Community Radio