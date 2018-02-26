Dear Editor:

The Williamstown voters need to know that the majority of the Select Board want to take your voting rights away from you, on the Town ballot Article #2 “Shall the votes authorize the Select Board to appoint a Town clerk”?

Why you ask? They say its not about performance, or when asked if they have read the laws governing the Town clerk, the answer is no. So what reasons are left? Control and/or they don’t like the person that currently hols the office. A strong democracy relies on having elected officials dong different duties so there are “check and balances” in our town.

Vote NO on Article 2

Williamstown deserves better leadership. It’s time to end “THE GOOD OLD BOYS CLUB.”

Elect Jasmin Couillard for two year seat and Jessica Worn for the three year seat on the select board, people who will be here for 12 months a year and care about everyone, not just a few.

Vote on March 6, 2018 or request an absentee ballot for early voting by calling he Town Clerk (802) 433-5455 x3

Rodney Graham

Williamstown