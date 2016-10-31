Editor,

Vermont voters should embrace this opportunity that will present itself this November 8th election day. This has been an election campaign season where the grotesqueness and disconnection of the establishment two party system of Democratic and Republican has fully manifested itself at both the national and state levels. In Vermont we have a bevy of intelligent, conscientious alternative party and independent candidates on our general election ballots. There are third party choices for U.S. president of Jill Stein of the Green Party, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party, and Gloria LaRiva of the Socialism/Liberation Party.

In Vermont statewide office race alternative choices are plentiful; starting from the top with governor candidate Bill Lee all the way down to auditor of accounts candidate Marina Brown. Vote alternative party candidates on election day and send a loud and clear message that you will no longer tolerate politics as usual.

Ralph Corbo

East Wallingford, VT