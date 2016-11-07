Editor,

Veterans Day is a day that we thank every veteran, past and present, for their unwavering service to our grateful country. Let us all remember that if it was not for their dedication, we would not have the rights and freedoms their sacrifices afford us all. We live in the greatest nation in the world because of their commitment to duty, honor and country. Please join with me and take a minute of your day to thank any veteran and also their family for their service.

Thank you.

Melissa Jackson, CEO/Administrator

Vermont Veterans’ Home