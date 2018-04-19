Vermont State Housing Authority celebrates 50 years

The Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) was created by the Vermont Legislature on March 23, 1968 and has the distinction of being the first statewide housing authority in the nation – and we are pleased to celebrate 50 years of providing affordable housing.

Richard M. Williams, Executive Director, “I would like to thank Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont General Assembly, and United States Senator Patrick Leahy for recognizing this important milestone for our organization. Our 50th Anniversary would not have been possible without the dedication of generations of employees, board members, and legislative supporters. Our current staff is hard at work ensuring that the Vermont State Housing Authority is positioned as Vermont’s leader in housing assistance for the next 50 years.”

Starting out with just 100 units of housing in 1968, today the Authority is active in almost every community in the state and provides services to approximately 8500 families and individuals. The role which the Authority performs within the state of Vermont’s housing industry and its positive impact on the lives of individuals of very low and low income is significant.

Caprice Hover, Chair “The VSHA has been able to remain a key partner in providing the opportunity for safe affordable housing in Vermont. The staff ensure our elderly, disabled and vulnerable Vermonters are cared for in quality housing that remains affordable. They are creative in identifying solutions to support our Veterans as well as assisting with the very real need for mobile home parks and their upgrades. It is with great pleasure that I serve on the Board of the VSHA.”

Through its many collaborations and partnerships, VSHA is a leader in statewide efforts to end homelessness, and is able to administer the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) special needs programs. The Authority administers the largest rental assistance program in the state. Year-after-year, HUD ranks VSHA’s high quality Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program as a “High Performer”.

The Authority manages a large portfolio of mobile homes parks and multi-family and elderly housing. We are constantly improving, through rehabilitation and modernization efforts, the properties we manage. Through our participation in such programs as Support and Services at Home (SASH) and our partnerships with nonprofit organizations, we are keeping residents healthy and in their homes.

VSHA continues to be flexible to changes in federal funding and policies so that we may continue to be innovative in responding to affordable housing needs in Vermont.

Mary Miller, Vice Chairman “What I have been most impressed with during my years on the VSHA Board are the partnerships that have been formed with many non-profit groups around the state, leveraging greater resources to help those most in need in finding safe and decent housing.”