Vermont Honors Desert Storm Veterans

Editor,

On May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m., Desert Storm Veterans and their families will be honored by Vermont Veterans Service organizations and the State with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the Fair Haven, VT American Legion Post 49 dedicating VT Route 22A as the “Desert Storm Veterans Memorial Highway.”

Past VT State VFW Commander Steve Leach petitioned the State of Vermont last year and got Vermont to name VT Route 22A “The Desert Storm Veterans Memorial Highway,” on September 29, 2016. He was able to do this because of tremendous support from citizens, VT VFW, VT American Legion, Veterans of Vermont and the government of Vermont all of whom wanted to recognize Desert Storm Veterans for eternity.

At 11 a.m. rain or shine we will honor these heroes, who 26 years ago were given the mission of re-establishing Kuwait’s freedom, after the tiny country was invaded by Iraq. These 600,000 plus American military members answered the call and they along with allies from several nations achieved victory in short order over a regime that simply wanted to occupy a small neighboring and sovereign nation.

Vermont Route 22A is officially named and on Armed Forces Day, Saturday May 20 at 11 a.m. a ribbon stretched across Route 22A your highway will be cut. This will mark the fact that Vermont remembers your heroic deeds now and forever.

Desert Storm Veterans and your families please come to American Legion Post 49 in Fair Haven and be present when the ribbon is cut by representatives of Vermont American Legion, Vermont Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Veteran of the War and a representative from Vermont State government demonstrating that you are not and will not be forgotten.

Desert Storm Veterans we thank you for your service to your nation and the free world and too your families we thank you especially for your support of your loved ones while they were deployed.

Stephen A Leach