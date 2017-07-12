Vermont Democratic Party Hosting a Party Reorganization Training

Editor,

I’m writing to let you know that the Vermont Democratic Party will be hosting a 2017 Party Reorganization Training on Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. in Room 11 of the Vermont State House, and you’re invited!

Our hope with this training is to provide our Party’s Town Chairs, County Chairs, and State Committee Members with an overview of this year’s Re-Org efforts and requirements, but I also wanted to make sure that you were invited, too. We have an incredibly open, accessible, and transparent party reorganization process that ensures that the Vermont Democratic Party continues to be the grassroots-driven political party we are all committed to supporting, and we think anyone interested in rolling up their sleeves and working on behalf of Vermont Democrats deserves a seat at the table.

So, whether you are on your town or county committee already, are interested in forming your own town Democratic committee (check and see if your town has one here!), or are just interested in how the Vermont Democratic Party is structured, I hope you’ll join us at our training. If you would like to attend, we just ask that you RSVP by filling out this form so that we have enough food and materials for everyone.

I know that, with your help, our 2017 ReOrg will be one of our best yet, and we’ll emerge as a stronger, better Party because of it. Thanks for all of your work, and I’ll see you on July 15th!

Brandon Batham, Political Director

Vermont Democratic Party