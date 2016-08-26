Welcome,  
August 26th, 2016

Classified

Two Flawed Candidates

Editor,
Clinton and Trump are flawed candidates running for President.

Clinton has questionable scruples, and she has made significant mistakes. As Secretary of State, she set up an unsecured private server in her home for government email communications and sent and received secret and top secret information. She had ultimate responsibility for the Benghazi debacle where our ambassador and other Americans were killed by Islamic terrorists. Her foundation accepted contributions from foreign entities.

Trump is the most unqualified person to ever run for President. He is a vile loudmouth with possible bigoted views who only cares about himself, and he does not respect our constitution and our institutions. Trump could have dictatorial tendencies. He has no knowledge of government operations and has no understanding of our domestic and world economies. His lack of knowledge in foreign affairs and military matters will hurt us in the world.

The choices are: vote for who you dislike the least, or vote for a third party candidate, or do not vote. How sad.

Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, NH

