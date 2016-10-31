Trump’s Un-American Conspiracy Theories

Editor,

I am highly disappointed with Republican voters across the United States. Evidently, according to national polls, over 70% of Republican voters believe the propaganda being put out by Trump and his campaign staff that the upcoming election is rigged in favor of Clinton. And my disappointment emanates from being a registered Independent for decades.

If Trump and his supporters actually believe the election is rigged, then they believe that fraud will occur in the balloting across the country in state after state, county after county, city after city, and town after town. How absurd and un-American are these beliefs.

If this fraud occurs, then our voting system is subject to the same systemic voting fraud that occurs in Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and other totalitarian countries, and this cannot happen in this country. We have thousands of responsible, unbiased and honest election officials processing ballots. Un-American conspirator Trump and his supporters are setting up Trump’s loss to be blamed on a fictitious and salacious conspiracy theory. And now he is saying he might not be willing to accept the results of the election if he loses. This is preaching anarchy.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, NH