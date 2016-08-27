Top tips for successful buyers and sellers in the auto salvage industry

The auto salvage industry is more popular than ever. While automotive prices rise, so does the difficulty in finding a good deal on a vehicle, and yet, many are still misinformed about what a salvage car truly is. Automotive consumers have been misled to believe that a salvage car, scrap car, junk car and total loss vehicle are one in the same. As a result, many consumers are not aware of the value that the auto salvage industry has to offer.

What is auto salvage

Cars that are categorized as salvage come in all makes, models, conditions and mileage, but what does auto salvage really mean? The term auto salvage is quite simply the state of the car’s title, and it refers to vehicles that have been characterized by insurance companies, adjusters and the states as damaged in some way. The term “salvage” is generically used negatively; however, a salvaged vehicle does not necessarily imply that it cannot be rebuilt, repaired or safely driven again. In fact, many salvaged vehicles are cars that have undergone minimal aesthetic damage, and rebuilt or repaired vehicles are specifically required to pass a special inspection before they can legally be released for the open road.

Alternatively, a total loss vehicle is not a type of title, but it is a type of salvage vehicle. A total loss vehicle occurs when the insured property is totally destroyed or damaged in a way that cannot be repaired or recovered for future use. It is important to understand the difference in order to truly appreciate how the auto salvage industry operates — this also enables buyers and sellers to make smart choices.

The auto salvage industry

From the early days of automobiles, automotive recycling has developed into a refined and technology-driven industry. It is valuable as a consumer to understand that the auto salvage industry is really the automotive recycling industry. The primary focus of all entities within the industry is to repurpose, reuse and retain the value of all things automotive, and find a new life for the vehicle or components of the vehicle.

The auto salvage industry is a thriving part of the automotive supply chain. Automotive recycling as a whole represents over $ 32 billion in sales annually, and the industry employs over 140,000 employees in the U.S. alone. In addition to the critical role that the auto salvage industry plays in the automotive supply chain, automotive recyclers play a valuable role in the environmentally-friendly process of dismantling, recycling or repurposing of motor vehicles. Buying and selling a salvaged vehicle is not only more cost efficient, it also preserves natural resources and significantly reduces pollution and the demand for landfill space.

Title

Buyers and sellers of salvaged vehicles can sleep soundly knowing that all title discrepancies must always be announced during the transfer of a vehicle. This is including, but not limited to, mileage, salvage, theft, recovery, stolen vehicle, buybacks and more. Insurance transfers also require full disclosure, and by law, titles will always be changed to reflect the vehicle’s true status. Remember to be a smart buyer and check your state for the different title types and what they mean.

Copart

All buyers and sellers should take it upon themselves to fully understand vehicle history and title status before offering to buy and sell cars. If you are looking to buy and sell a salvage title vehicle, Copart.com exceeds all expectations and demands. Copart, Inc., a leader in live online salvage and insurance auto auctions, is a publicly traded and reputable company with a dependable global footprint. Copart has grown into the premier online destination for quality vehicles that links buyers and sellers all around the world.

The salvage auto industry is more popular than ever before, and Copart.com makes it more convenient than ever before to access thousands of vehicles.



