This is a Big Week at Brookfield Old Town Hall

On Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m., Jennings and McComber return to Brookfield and bring their delightful and playful music. This event is a “Songs and Sundaes” event sponsored by Fat Toad Farm and featuring Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream topped with your favorite Fat Toad Farm caramel sauce.

The fun continues on Sunday, July 16, with a Desert Reptiles presentation beginning at 2 p.m. Come meet some new scaly friends that inhabit the world’s deserts. This demonstration will bring real life desert reptiles including lizards, snakes, and a tortoise to Brookfield. Learn all about these animals, their desert adaptations and how to protect them in the wild. Sponsored by Green Mountain Power.

AM Boot Camp continues at the Old Town Hall in Brookfield on Monday, July 17. The one-hour class begins at 7:30 a.m. Emma Manion returns to lead the group through energizing “stations” of exercises, easily adapted to all levels of fitness. Bring a few friends and kick off your week with some energy. The AM Boot Camp exercise series is generously sponsored by The Clark Group, LLC, and there is no cost for the classes.

The Tuesday evenings all-levels yoga with Deonne Myrick continues on Tuesday, July 18. Yoga is $5/adult; kids under 18 are free. The yoga series is co-sponsored by Nina Gaby and Craig Smith.

On Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m., there will be another return trip for Tim Jennings and Leanne Ponder, offering an evening of story-telling for all ages. This highly entertaining duo performs traditional folk tales, music, and songs. This event is sponsored by Gillespie Fuels and Propane.

Come for “dinner and a movie”, as the monthly “indie” film fest continues on July 20 with “Hunt For The Wilderpeople.” Raised on hip-hop and foster care, defiant city kid Ricky gets a fresh start in the New Zealand countryside. He quickly finds himself at home with his new foster family: the loving Aunt Bella, the cantankerous Uncle Hec, and dog Tupac. When a tragedy strikes that threatens to ship Ricky to another home, both he and Hec go on the run in the bush. As a national manhunt ensues, the newly branded outlaws must face their options: go out in a blaze of glory or overcome their differences and survive as a family.

A hilarious, touching crowd-pleaser, “Hunt For The Wilderpeople” reminds us about the journey of growing up — at any age — and those who help us along the way.

Ariel’s Restaurant will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $30, with $5 going towards your movie ticket. Come dine with fellow moviegoers at a communal table and discuss this film and other favorites. Be sure to call Ariel’s to book your 5:30 or 6 p.m. seating and reservation: 802-276-3939.

Saturday, July 22 brings Guitarist Pam Bockes, fiddler Susan Reid and caller Larry Becker to the Old Town Hall for a contra dance. Pam and Susan have been playing and singing together for decades, and their almost telepathic playing shows it. Pam’s chord work is exquisite and fresh, suiting Susan’s lively playing and lovely tone. Their harmonies work both on instruments, and singing, is close-knit and tasteful. Musical curiosity has led them to a range of singing and playing styles, from Celtic, Scandinavian, Quebecois and New England, to recently composed songs and tunes, and they have written a few of their own. Over the years, they have played for weddings, dances, festivals and concerts throughout Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Larry Becker has been calling for community contra dances in central Vermont for many years. He is the creator, along with the Midnight Capers, of the Kingsbury Branch morris “tradition” danced by the group throughout the Northeastern U.S and on a trip to England at the Scarborough Faire. Contra and squares dances are taught to assist those of all ages to fully enjoy the feel of the music and the group experience. No prior dance experience needed.

Larry, Pam and Susan will present a mixed evening of dancing and listening, giving folks a chance to stretch their legs, catch their breath, and catch up with neighbors. The contra dance admission is minimum $5/adult and kids under 18 are free. This event is sponsored by a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation.