Dear Editor:

I seldom write letters to editors, but in this case I feel compelled to do so.

For the first time I can remember, the World has published an opinion piece as if it were factual. Page 21 of the Nov. 1 issue contain an article inserted by a member of, or sympathizer with P.O.W. This is an anti-hunting, anti-trapping group recently formed and based in Chittenden County. Those of us who are outdoors people are well aware of this group, of its opinions, of its tactics, and we have no need to hear their claims rebutted. Intelligent people do their own research, and don’t blindly swallow the claims of any group. The facts are readily available. The point of this letter is to say that the World has done a disservice to itself and its readers by printing an option piece from a special interest group as if it were factual piece of news. It harms your credibility, and misleads those of us who don’t gather the facts before forming opinions.

I hope you can do better in the future.

Jon Abts

Licensed Trapper

Trapper Education Instructor