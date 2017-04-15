Thanks to All Who Made Empty Bowl Benefit a Success

Editor,

The Fourth Annual Empty Bowl Benefit for the Vermont Foodbank was a huge success. Held at The Mud Studio in Middlesex on March 12, the benefit, which raised $9500—our largest total yet—translates into nearly 30,000 meals for our neighbors in need. A true community affair, benefits like ours are crucial in helping the Foodbank ease the food insecurity faced by one quarter of Vermonters.

We would like to give a special thank you to Michael Sullivan, owner of The Mud Studio, for his generosity, to the dozens of central Vermont potters who made and donated more than 300 bowls for the benefit, to the artists and businesses who donated to our silent auction, and to the following businesses which provided the food, advertising, and all manner of support to this worthy cause:

Bliss Healing Asian Medicine, Pam Bockes, Sarah Bothfeld, Capitol Copy, Capitol Grounds, Capitol Plaza Hotel, Christ Church, Cold Hollow Cider Mill, Dog River Farm, First in Fitness, Hunger Mountain Coop, Julio’s Cantina, North Branch Tea and Wine Café, Nutty Steph’s, Pete’s Greens, Red Hen Baking Company, Susan Reid, Regal Floral Design, Sarducci’s, Diane Sheridan, Lochlin Smith Designs, Tangletown Farm, The Times Argus, Vermont Creamery, The World Newspaper

Thank you all for your support!

Bonnie Seideman

Organizer, Empty Bowl Benefit