June 22nd, 2017

Classified

Thanks for Helping Make Food Drive a Success

Editor,
Again this year, I want to thank the people of the greater Barre area for generously donating food to the National Association of Letter Carriers Annual Food Drive. St. Monica Catholic and United Hedding Methodist Churches coordinate with the Barre Post Office to collect, sort, and box food for use in the food shelves of the two churches. We collected over 6,000 pounds of food this year.

Thank you to the many church, school, and community volunteers and the letter carriers for all of their work in helping to “feed the hungry” in our community.

Marie Tomberg
Chairperson for 2017 Food Drive

