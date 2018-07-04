Welcome,  
Thank You to Community Businesses

Dear Editor,

Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library thanks all those local businesses who contributed plants and other garden-related merchandise to our recent Plant and Book Sale: Cate Farm, East Hill Tree Farm, Hannaford’s, Littlewood Farm, Montpelier Agway, Peak Hydroponics, Plainfield Hardware, Price Chopper, Shaw’s, and Walmart. A special “shout out” to Single Gate Farm and to Jacqueline Soule, who each donated a door prize.

Thanks also to all the community members who shared plants from their gardens with us, and to all those who attended the event. You all helped us raise nearly $1500 to support the activities of the Cutler Memorial Library!

Laura Zeisel

Plainfield

