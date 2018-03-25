Thank You McDonald’s!

Dear Editor:

In early February I received, a call from Debra Ackley of Coughlin Inc. Debra invited us, City Hotel CafŽ Meals on Wheels, to participate in the Grand Reopening of McDonald’s in South Barre. We arrived at McDonald’s the morning of February 17th with the generous opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community and fundraise. The staff was welcoming and extremely helpful. Hilda, the manager took time from what was certainly an extremely busy day, helped us setup and get comfortable. We were introduced to Rachel who was there to help us any way she could. The area supervisor Emily stopped by to offer her help. Then there was John, who was tasked that day to wear a chicken outfit and interact with the public. John, on his own, raised almost $60 in change. With the help of this great staff, and a very generous donation from owner Charlie Coughlin, we raised approximately $1200. Thank you!

We cannot tell you how appreciative we are to have been part of McDonald’s Grand Reopening in South Barre; it was a great event. The generosity of that day helps us deliver meals to seniors and support them to remain living in their homes. Again, Thank You McDonald’s!

Bob Woodard

Director, City Hotel CafŽ Meals on Wheels