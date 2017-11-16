Thank You CVMC for Being so Prompt and Responsive

To the Editor:

Kudos to Central Vermont Medical Center for acting immediately on a suggestion that I submitted to the patient advocate office. Earlier this fall, I made two trips to CVMC for tests. On both occasions, I entered via the main door and searched in vain for a rack where I could lock my bicycle. Because the presence of a bicycle rack promotes wellness and is a welcoming sign to cyclists, I contacted the patient advocate office and learned that there is a bike rack at the entrance to the emergency department. When I suggested that it be re-located to a spot where it would see more use, CVMC did one better. The hospital kept the rack at the emergency department and added one at the main entrance. Thanks, CVMC, for being so prompt and responsive to this request!

Nancy Schulz

Montpelier