January 15th, 2018

Classified

Thank You Area Restaurants

Dear Editor:

On the last Sunday of every month, volunteers from Beth Jacob Synagogue serve a dinner at Bethany United Church. This free dinner is open to the community, primarily serving people who need a nutritious warm meal. This month, the dinner fell on a chilly New Year’s Eve. Because of the holiday, there were few volunteers available to cook, serve, and host the meal. Rather than cancel, we reached out to local businesses for help.

Our heartfelt thanks to Sarducci’s, Positive Pie, Dominos, and Blue Stone for their generous donations. Having a pizza dinner on New Year’s Eve was a special treat for our guests and greatly appreciated by all.

Please support these generous businesses that care about and strengthen our community.

Joanne Mankoff

