Thank you!

To the Editor,

The board, staff, and volunteers at Good Beginnings would like to thank voters throughout Central Vermont for your support on Town Meeting Day. Thanks to you, we bring community to hundreds of families and babies each year through our Postpartum Angel volunteers, Nest drop-in space, Birthing Year workshops for expectant parents, and In Loving Arms hospital cuddling program. We are grateful for your support, and we look forward to welcoming new babies in your community in the months ahead!

Gretchen Elias,

Executive Director