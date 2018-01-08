Dear Editor:

We would like to thank your readers for the outpouring of support in the tragic loss of our mom, Alice Mary (Taplin) Doyle. Our hearts go out to the first responders, Chelsea Volunteer Fire Department, and Frist Branch Ambulance as well as the Mutual Aid departments from Tunbridge, Washington, Williamstown, and E. Corinth, including their Chaplin, and others who may have responded to the call. Small communities are family and we recognize that our loss is also your loss. We appreciate and thank you for your commitment to helping others. Thank you to the Vermont State Police for your diligence in investigating. We greatly appreciate your efforts in trying to determine a cause. Thank you to Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home for your care and attention to mom and our family. There were long lines of people waiting outside during the calling hours, but what a truest testament of the love for our mom and our family. We are so grateful. Thanks to Pastor Tom Harty; Organist Dale Post; Soloist Bill Smith; Fiddler Scott Campbell; and the many folks who spoke at the heartfelt celebration of mom’s life. It was a service to be remembered and we hope everyone left with a smile. Thank you to the United Church of Chelsea, the Lady Washington Chapter O.E.S., and the VFW Post 792 Auxiliary. Thank you for the food, flowers, and cards. Thank you to those who traveled great distances in the sow and cold, it warmed our hearts to see you. Thank you for all the love and support shown. We are truly grateful.

Sincerely, Teresa, Sandy, Jim, Andy, and our families and Whit & Beverly (Taplin) Lewis.