Dear Editor,

Fellow residents of Bennington and the surrounding area, we at the Vermont Veterans’ Home want to thank you for participating in this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day at the Vermont Veterans’ Home. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

Again, this year the day was cold, windy, and snowing, yet as resilient Vermonters, over 375 of you attended and participated in honoring those who had served our great nation. Incredibly, we had suf-ficient wreaths to lay a wreath, call out the Veteran’s name, and salute ALL Veterans interned at our Vermont Home. Thank you to Amy Maroney for spearheading this amazing and never to be forgotten accomplishment.

Also in attendance were several youth groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and church groups. This was our largest turnout ever, we are extremely grateful for you setting aside time during your busy holi-day schedule to join us and participate.

We appreciate our State Representatives who joined and participated, Mary Morrissey and Kiah Morris.

You all attended not to “decorate graves,” but to commemorate their sacrifice and dedication to these United States and to the cause of Everlasting Freedom. A profound Thanks to all who attended!

Semper Fidelis

Colonel A. M. Faxon Jr

Deputy/COO Vermont Veterans’ Home