Dear Editor:

We at the Vermont Veterans’ Home desire to express our gratitude to every U.S. military Veteran, past and present for their unwavering service to our country. Let us all remember, if not for their assurance of liberty, we would not have the rights and freedoms their sacrifice bestows on us all. We live in the greatest nation on earth because of their commitment to Duty, Honor, and Country. Please join with me and thank our Veterans and their families for their service on this Veterans’ Day.

Thank you,

Melissa Jackson

CEO / Administrator

Vermont Veterans’ Home